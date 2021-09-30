CSUB hosting 2nd annual ‘Giving Day’ fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield is hosting its second annual “Giving Day” fundraiser on Friday.

The 24-hour digital fundraising marathon runs from 12 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will benefit the entire campus community. It is a chance for alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends to come together and celebrate ‘Runner pride. You can make a donation of any size to a department or area on campus and share with others why it’s important to support CSUB.

Several departments participating include Student Affairs, Dreamers Resource Center, Walter W. Stiern Library, Athletics, Housing and Food Insecurity, Arts and Humanities department, Business and Public Administration department, Study Abroad and more.

The university is nationally ranked for social mobility and helping low-income students of all backgrounds graduate and succeed, CSUB said in a news release.

To donate to CSUB’s “Giving Day,” visit here.

CSUB 50th Anniversary Finale

Tune in to KGET TV-17 at 7 p.m. to watch the CSUB 50th Anniversary Finale, a special broadcast commemorating CSUB’s 50th anniversary and “Giving Day.”