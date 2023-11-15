BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University, Bakersfield held a ceremony to honor those set to complete their degree in less than four years at this year’s fall commencement.

Several of the early graduates spoke and shared their stories of perseverance and success at the event held on Wednesday at CSUB’s Solario Room.

College officials say completing a bachelor’s degree in under four years is a feat that few achieve, and that this is the biggest pre-commencement event held for this year’s fall graduation, which has expanded to two ceremonies this year on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

When President Lynnette Zelezny arrived at CSUB, she said it was one of her top priorities to recognize early graduates.

In the first year, the event was held in 2019 where 14 graduates were present at the luncheon. This year, 98 Roadrunners graduated early.