CSUB holds groundbreaking ceremony for new campus Edible Garden

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the new Edible Garden, which will grow food to feed students at the university.

The Edible Garden, located on the far southeast side of campus, is a gift from Adventist Health Bakersfield and the Grimm Family Education Foundation. All the food grown in their garden feeds CSUB students through the Food Pantry, which opened in 2017. The Food Pantry was opened after a survey revealed that food insecurity is an issue with the majority of their students.

“When they build this out to it’s potential, they’ll be able to produce thousands of pounds a year of produce that will go to the food security issues here on campus for students and faculty,” R.J. Valentino with Grim Family Education and Edible Schoolyard said.



