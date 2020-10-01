CSUB holds first-ever Giving Day fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield is holding its first-ever Giving Day on Thursday as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

Giving Day is a 24-hour digital fundraising marathon. The event runs from midnight to midnight on October 1 and will benefit the entire campus community, according to CSUB.

As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, the fundraiser has reached $83,120 through 354 donations.

CSUB Athletics is urging potential supporters to donate between 5 and 7 p.m. on Thursday. Bynum Inc. committed a $2,500 challenge gift that will be unlocked if Athletics receives 30 donations in that two-hour window.

Supporters are invited to visit GoRunners.com/GivingDay to help support the education of CSUB student-athletes. According to CSUB, all proceeds donated from that link will go directly to the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund.