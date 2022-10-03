BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University Bakersfield will be holding its third annual Giving Day this week. Giving Day is a digital fundraiser that benefits all student programs at CSUB.

Organizers say Giving Day will also be counted toward CSUB’s first-ever comprehensive fundraising campaign, called Runners on the Rise.

Last year, 693 people made donations during the drive, according to organizers. This year, CSUB aims to surpass 700.

“This is our third Giving Day in history. Last year we raised 245 thousand dollars to almost 700 kids. We are grateful for the community support and for making all that possible,” Eric Weis with CSUB said.

Giving day will begin this Thursday and run for 24 hours online.

