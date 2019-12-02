CSUB holding first fall commencement in 10 years next week

Cal State Bakersfield is holding its first fall commencement ceremony in a decade next week.

The ceremony will be held on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave. Around 500 undergraduate students have registered for the ceremony in addition to 53 master’s candidates, CSUB said.

“Our graduates are eager to move forward with what they’ve learned here at CSUB to contribute to the workforce or take the next step in their education,” said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny. “But before they begin building careers of distinction and pushing our region to new heights, the fall commencement will allow us all to stop and savor their success.”

CSUB made the decision to have a fall graduation after the spring commencement had a record number of graduates, with more than 2,000 bachelor’s degrees and 462 graduate degrees awarded.

Fall graduates will receive 12 tickets to give to friends and family for the ceremony. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking is free in city parking lots near the venue.