CSUB holding commencement ceremonies starting Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield is holding several commencement ceremonies this week.

On Friday, the university will begin holding in-person ceremonies at its main soccer field, 9001 Stockdale Highway. Nearly 2,800 graduates are expected to attend and represent the Class of 2021 as well as some from the Class of 2020.

Strict safety protocols will be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including limitations on crowd size, masking requirements and social distancing.

CSUB said more graduates are expected to tune in to the festivities from home through a livestream at csub.edu/commencement. KGET will also be live at CSUB on Friday morning.

“I am so inspired by our graduates and their commitment to excellence and service beyond self,” said President Lynnette Zelezny. “Commencement is a celebration of hard work and symbolizes a new beginning. For our graduates, many of whom are the first in their family to graduate from university, this is a milestone moment that will change the trajectory of families for generations. Our triumphant graduates are our pride, joy and hope.”

The graduations are not public. A limited number of tickets were awarded to each graduate, which they have distributed to their guests, the university said.

Here is the schedule of ceremonies:

8 a.m. May 21

The School of Social Sciences and Education: Anthropology; Child, Adolescent and Family Studies; Liberal Studies; Psychology. Undergraduate degrees, Class of 2021.

6 p.m. May 21

The School of Social Sciences and Education: Criminal Justice; Kinesiology/Physical Education; Political Science; Sociology. Undergraduate degrees, Class of 2021.

The School of Arts and Humanities: Art; Communications; English; History; Interdisciplinary Studies; Music; Philosophy; Religious Studies, Spanish; Theatre. Undergraduate degrees, Class of 2021.

8 a.m. May 22

The School of Business and Public Administration: Agricultural Business; Business Administration; Economics; Environmental Resource Management. Undergraduate degrees, Class of 2021.

The School of Business and Public Administration: Administration; Business Administration; Health Care Administration; Public Administration. Graduate degrees, Classes of 2020 and 2021.

The School of Social Sciences and Education: Educational Leadership, Ed.D; Curriculum and Instruction; Education; Educational Administration; Special Education. Graduate degrees, including doctoral degrees, Classes of 2020 and 2021.

6 p.m. May 22

The School of Arts and Humanities: English; History; Spanish. Graduate degrees, Classes of 2020 and 2021.

The School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering: Biology; Geology: Nursing. Graduate degrees, Classes of 2020 and 2021.

The School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering: Biochemistry; Biology; Chemistry; Computer Engineering; Computer Science; Electrical Engineering; Engineering Sciences; Geology; Human Biological Sciences; Mathematics; Natural Sciences; Nursing. Undergraduate degrees, Class of 2021.

The School of Social Sciences and Education: Counseling; Counseling Psychology; Social Work. Graduate degrees, Classes of 2020 and 2021.

8 a.m. May 23

The School of Arts and Humanities: Art; Communications; English, History; Interdisciplinary Studies; Music; Philosophy; Religious Studies, Spanish; Theatre. Undergraduate degrees, Class of 2020.

The School of Business and Public Administration: Agricultural Business; Business Administration; Economics; Environmental Resource Management; Public Administration. Undergraduate degrees, Class of 2020.

The School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering: Biochemistry; Biology; Chemistry; Computer Engineering; Computer Science; Electrical Engineering; Engineering Sciences; Geology; Human Biological Sciences; Mathematics; Natural Sciences; Nursing. Undergraduate degrees, Class of 2020.

6 p.m. May 23

The School of Social Sciences and Education: Anthropology; Child, Adolescent, and Family Studies; Criminal Justice; Kinesiology/Physical Education; Liberal Studies; Political Science; Psychology. Undergraduate degrees, Class of 2020.

