BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Katy Barrett Baxter joins the roadrunners as head coach of the women’s golf program for the 2023-24 season.

Baxter brings plenty of experience to the program, ranging from years of coaching in the Big West to professional time playing on the Cactus Tour. Baxter is a dual Class A member of the PGA and LPGA and has served in multiple leadership roles, most recently as the Western Section Vice President for the LPGA.

Kyle Conder, Director of Athletics at CSUB, spoke about what the future of the program looks like with Baxter in charge. “Katy will enhance our program and lead CSUB Women’s Golf to future success,” Conder said. “She is a great addition to the Bakersfield community.”

The Roadrunners season is right around the corner as the 2023-24 opener is on Sept. 10-12. The Roadrunners travel to Provo, Utah for the Hobble Creek Fall Classic.