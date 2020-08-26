CSUB has record fundraising year, brings in $10.3 million in donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield says it had record fundraising for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The university said it raised $10.3 million and that the money comes from more than 1,400 donors. This year’s haul marks a 34 percent increase from the 2018-19 fundraising year, according to CSUB.

“In a year of great challenge and sacrifice, CSU Bakersfield’s most loyal supporters demonstrated their belief in our students with generous gifts that will allow the university to expand research opportunities and other innovative programs for the benefit of our region, economy and residents,” said President Lynnette Zelezny.

Zelezny recognized Barbara Grimm-Marshall and Kari Grimm Anderson for their $5 million investment to establish the Grimm Family Center for Agricultural Business, the single largest gift in the history of the university.

Earlier in the year, CSUB said community advocate and retired educator Gayle Batey provided a donation to support the construction of the Energy and Engineering Innovation Building at the university.

“Generosity in support of our university has always been special and impactful. Yet in today’s uncertain times, these gifts of precious resources are essential to our university’s future,” said John Nilon, chairman of the CSUB Foundation Board. “But what is more, these gifts are not just about bricks, mortar and desks, they are about hope…hope for the future of our students, hope for the future of our economy, and yes, hope for the future of our society.”

CSUB said there were 579 alumni who made donations to their alma mater. CSUB employees raised more than $270,000 through the Faculty and Staff Initiative, which garnered record-setting support from 368 participants, according to the university.

Other donations that have come in over the past year include:

Chevron: $1 million in support of innovation in the School of Natural Sciences, Engineering and Mathematics.

The California Endowment: $130,000 in support of the Kern Education Justice Initiative.

The W.M. Keck Foundation: $150,000 in support of modern laboratory facilities, hands-on experiences and practices in geo-science research in the lab and at sea.

President’s Associates: $155,310 raised to fund student-faculty research projects for the Student Research Scholars Program.

Dr. Jeffrey Elwell: Established an endowment in Dr. Solomon Iyasere’s honor, as he left a strong impact on him as a student. The endowment will provide annual scholarships for students who write for the student newspaper, The Runner, according to the university.

“This year the CSUB Foundation raised more funds through philanthropy than in any other year in its 49-year history. Through the generous support from donors, we saw firsthand the transformative power of giving and we are incredibly grateful,” said Vice President for University Advancement Victor Martin. “Philanthropic commitments from members of our community and beyond are making a positive and lasting impact in the lives of students and on the university as a whole.”