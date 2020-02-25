CSUB to receive ‘transformational gift’ from Chevron

Cal State Bakersfield is receiving what is expected to be a sizable donation from Chevron.

The company will be unveiling what the university calls a “transformational gift” tomorrow at 1 p.m. in the Dezember Reading Room of the Walter W. Stiern Library, located at 9001 Stockdale Hwy.

“If my company and our region are to thrive, we need to develop the next generation of innovators and problem solvers. CSU Bakersfield plays a vital role in this development,” said Billy Lacobie, vice president of Chevron’s San Joaquin Valley Business Unit. “Chevron is pleased to support the university’s School of Natural Sciences, Engineering and Mathematics in this important mission.”

Neither Chevron nor CSUB have publicly said how much the gift will be or exactly what the money is intended for. That is expected to be revealed at tomorrow’s event.

This isn’t the first time Chevron has donated to the university. Chevron’s financial support over the past several decades has helped CSUB’s engineering programs grow and be successful.

“It is difficult to imagine what CSUB would look like today without Chevron’s partnership,” said President Lynnette Zelezny. “With Chevron’s help, our School of Natural Sciences, Engineering and Mathematics is experiencing record growth, and that means that our region at long last will produce more of the engineers, scientists, mathematicians and technology professionals that it so desperately needs.”