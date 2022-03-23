BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cal State University system is removing the SAT and ACT exams from undergraduate admission requirements.

The CSU Board of Trustees unanimously approved the decision today, saying it will help “level the playing field and provide greater access to a high quality college degree for students from all backgrounds.”

The move aligns the CSU system with the “test free” policy adopted by the UC college system last year.

CSU officials said students can still choose to submit SAT or ACT scores that will not be considered for admissions purposes — but could help in their placement for English and math courses.