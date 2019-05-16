CSUB commencement takes place May 24

Cal State Bakersfield undergrads are getting ready to turn their tassels after years of study.

CSUB’s undergraduate ceremony will take place on Friday, May 24 on the school soccer fields.

The school says tickets are not required to watch the graduates walk across the stage.

According to CSUB, they will provide an overflow area where it can be watched on a screen.

CSUB says it will celebrate two defining moments, the highest number of graduates ever and the first class of doctoral graduates.

17 News at Sunrise will broadcast live from the campus beginning at 5 a.m. that day before the ceremony begins.

