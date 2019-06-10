CSUB coach injured in crash is talking again, according to GoFundMe update

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield’s assistant baseball coach is talking again after a crash last month seriously injured him, according to a GoFundMe page set up in his name.

The update on Steve Farrington’s condition comes more than a month after he was injured in a crash in Las Vegas. A retired doctor and paramedic gave Farrington CPR at the crash scene then a chopper flew him to the hospital, where he was in a coma, son Brady Farrington said.

“We walked in today and asked him how he was doing, as usual, but to our surprise he responded, ‘I’m frustrated,'” Brady Farrington wrote in an update on the GoFundMe page posted Sunday.

“It shocked us all! So we explained everything that had happened, and he asked, “was anyone else affected?” Typical of him to think of others first!”

A total of $40,030 had been raised through the GoFundMe page as of Monday afternoon.