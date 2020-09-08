CSUB celebrating 50th anniversary this year, launches special website

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

In recognition of the milestone, the university recently added a special section to its website with timelines and information on the history of CSUB, photos, profiles on students and faculty members, lists of top moments and more.

CSUB opened its doors on Oct. 1, 1970. In honor of that, the university is holding a virtual celebration on Oct. 1.

“Our first half-century was spent building a foundation – of seeing college as a viable, even desirable, option for our region’s young people, of preparation, of bridge-building with K-14 school districts,” President Lynnette Zelezny said in a message on the website. “The next 50 years will leverage that vital work as we continue to focus on excellence, partnerships, and increasing opportunities for our students, faculty, staff and community.”

The university said the anniversary website will be updated throughout the year with new information, events and activities.