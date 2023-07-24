BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University, Bakersfield broke ground on a new project called “The Maker Space” on Monday afternoon.

School officials said the facility will allow engineering and science students to work together on projects, helping to provide experiential learning.

CSUB also announced a new fundraising milestone, which includes 15 million dollars contributed to the university by Chevron since 1990.

CSUB’s president, Dr. Lynette Zelezny, said Chevron played a major role in the establishment of “The Maker Space.”

“They’ll be able to create and innovate with those ideas using hands-on technology, and that’s all thanks to Chevron,” Zelezny said. “It helps us to begin the research for innovation in energy, and it helps our students to also put together their research ideas and to have a place where they can work on things hands on.”

It is unknown when “The Maker Space” is expected to be completed.