BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Hundreds of CSU Bakersfield students are about to go into the world to pursue their professional dreams. One graduate has especially noteworthy goals. He wants to help cure cancer.

And Ryan Delmore already has the research chops to do it.

The Bakersfield native is graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry, a grade point average of 3.91 and the enthusiastic blessing of faculty mentor Karlo Lopez.

“He helped me out my whole time as an undergraduate,” Delmore said. “The research project as well as getting my applications in for grad school.”

But Delmore helped him back.

“I like to think so – yeah, yeah,” Delmore said. “We were able to get some cool results for our research.”

Next stop, after navigating a sea of academic options — the California Institute of Technology, just down the road in Pasadena.

“I got to go visit the University of Notre Dame, I got to go to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, I was invited to go to Vanderbilt University,” Delmore said. “Eventually I ended up saying no to all of those and choosing Cal Tech. It’s gonna be nice to be close to family, with the little one around, and you can’t go wrong with Cal Tech – it’s a great school, great reputation, so I’m pretty excited.

Then, either a job in research or academia at a research university. Either way he’ll be working on manipulating the behavior of proteins and other microscopic structures to defeat the scourge of cancer.

Delmore, who is 30, has made it this far while starting a family with his wife Mary, a recent accounting and finance graduate. They have an almost two-year-old son, Noah. Delmore is also involved in the campus Veterans Center. He did a five-year hitch in the U.S. Navy, working on jet fuel systems aboard the USS Nimitz, and now helps fellow vets navigate college.

“Our coordinator, Jamie Pacheco, she’s great, and she’s helped me out,” Delmore said. “And being able to talk and hangout with fellow veterans that have gone through similar things with me, are in similar life situations, you know, we’re older students, with families and jobs, and so it’s a little bit different than the traditional college student.”

He’s out to save the world in a modest, soft spoken way – one research victory at a time. And his alma mater, CSUB, has reason to be proud.

“I’d like to be a professor at a university with my own research lab,” he said. “That way I get to teach students as well as do research which I found really fascinating. I really am fascinated by cancer research. It’s a very big problem and seemingly impossible at times to tackle because of the complexity of it. So that’s what gets me excited.”

Delmore is humble, but he is driven, and we might all one day benefit from his life’s work.