CSUB begins weeklong Homecoming Week festivities

It’s Homecoming Week at Cal State Bakersfield with the campus kicking off the festivities with a barbecue.

Students are voting for the homecoming court leading up to the dance Saturday night.

The school says it’s all about welcoming students and alumni back to campus.

“Our theme is, ‘It’s good to be home.’ That’s what we want our students and alumni to feel. Come home, enjoy our campus and all we have to offer,” Director of Campus Programming Emily Callahan said.

Homecoming officially kicked off Friday at the Alumni Hall of Fame Dinner.

Part of the homecoming court will be announced at Thursday’s basketball game.

The main event is the student’s dance on Saturday.