CSUB basketball player in hospital with life-threatening injuries following car crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cal State Bakersfield center Ronne Readus (0) shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California State University Bakersfield Athletics Department announced on Friday that basketball player Ronne Readus is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a car crash.

The athletics department says Readus was involved in a car crash in his hometown of San Diego on Wednesday. He remains in the hospital with very serious injuries.

Readus is a senior center on the CSUB basketball team.

“We ask that you join our Roadrunner family in praying for Ronne and his family during this scary and difficult time. Ronne is a good man and all of Team Believe will be praying for him.” the CSUB Athletics Department said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News