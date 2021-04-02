CSUB basketball player in hospital with life-threatening injuries following car crash

Cal State Bakersfield center Ronne Readus (0) shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California State University Bakersfield Athletics Department announced on Friday that basketball player Ronne Readus is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a car crash.

The athletics department says Readus was involved in a car crash in his hometown of San Diego on Wednesday. He remains in the hospital with very serious injuries.

Readus is a senior center on the CSUB basketball team.

“We ask that you join our Roadrunner family in praying for Ronne and his family during this scary and difficult time. Ronne is a good man and all of Team Believe will be praying for him.” the CSUB Athletics Department said.