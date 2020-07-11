CSUB baseball outfielder Damian Henderson signs with Cincinnati Reds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – CSU Bakersfield baseball outfielder Junior Damian Henderson joins the Cincinnati Reds and becomes the 23rd Roadrunner baseball player to sign with a Major League Baseball organization over the program’s 12-year history.

According to CSU Bakersfield Athletics, Henderson recorded at least one hit in 12 of the team’s 14 games, hitting .321 and leading CSUB in 17 hits, 5 extra-base hits, .446 on-base percentage, .528 slugging-percentage and 10 runs batted in.