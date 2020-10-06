CSUB Athletics receives approval to bring student-athletes back to campus for training

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The CSU Bakersfield Athletics Department announced it received approval to take the next step toward the process of allowing athletics to return.

CSUB Athletics was cleared to begin bringing more student-athletes back to campus for individual strength and conditioning training on Oct. 1, according to a news release.

“The past seven months have been extremely trying for our community, our campus, and our Athletics Department,” said Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried, CSUB’s Director of Athletics. “The new ‘normal’ brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic has produced drastic changes for everyone and our student-athletes have endured through all of it. I am very pleased Dr. Zelezny and Chancellor White have approved for more student-athletes to return to training.”