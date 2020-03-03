CSUB alumna Raji Brar honored during CSU’s celebration of women’s suffrage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State Universities are celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage honoring women who have blazed trails in their communities.

Twenty-four women from each Cal State campus are honored for their groundbreaking work. CSU Bakersfield alumna Raji Brar was recognized for being the first Sikh woman elected to a California city council.

Other women being honored are Fresno State alumna Kerri Donis — the first woman to be named chief of the Fresno Fire Department.

Cal State’s honorees also include Rep. Karen Bass and tennis legend Bille Jean King.

You can view the list of 24 women honored by CSU at this link.