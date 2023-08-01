BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tuition hike could be coming for California State University students.

The tuition increase was discussed at a recent roundtable held by California’s Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

The proposed plan would raise tuition for all California State University schools by 6% every year beginning next fall, which means tuition would cost about $2,000 more per year by 2028.

Some state leaders say the increase makes it harder for students to earn their degrees.

A final vote on the plan is set for September.