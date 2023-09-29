BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University of Bakersfield has recently built a new facility aimed at enhancing the daily lives of people by giving them a place to relax.

On Oct. 4, Cal State Bakersfield will unveil the Wellness Suite in a grand opening ceremony starting at 10 a.m. People are invited to the second floor of the Student Recreation Center for an open house and other activities. Funding for this space comes from grant AB 74.

After the ribbon-cutting, the open house event on Wednesday will go until 6 p.m. Ruth Miles plans on hosting a workshop in between events, as does Leah Bank.

The Wellness Suite will offer nap pods, massage chairs and meditation areas on campus. Bank is in charge of health programs at the new Wellness Suite and plans to implement various activities that help students meet health goals.