CSU Bakersfield hosts fall commencement at Mechanics Bank Arena

CSU Bakersfield held its first commencement ceremony in nearly a decade at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

Around 500 graduates took the stage, including 53 masters candidates.

The university made the decision to add a fall graduation ceremony following this spring’s commencement ceremony which honored a record number of graduates.

A total of 2,312 bachelor’s degrees were awarded for the 2018-2019 academic year — a 28% increase over the previous year.

In addition 462, graduate degrees were awarded, and 12 of the university’s first doctoral degrees in educational leadership.

