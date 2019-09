BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Saturday health fair will host doctors and surgeons who offer free health exams.

The fair is hosted by the CSF Medical Non-profit Foundation.

The fair is offering exams like mammograms, and tests for vision and glaucoma, all for free.

It’s happening Saturday, Sept. 7 at Yokuts Park beginning at 8 a.m.

Yokuts Park is located at 4000 Golden Empire Drive.

You can call ahead to schedule an exam at 333-5746.