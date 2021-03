BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A former school board member brought condoms and lubricant to a local park where authorities said he expected to meet a 14-year-old boy.

The "boy" was a sheriff's investigator working undercover through a profile on the gay dating app Grindr. Fugitt, 36, contacted the investigator and engaged in a text conversation featuring descriptions of sex acts that eventually led to plans to meet that day at Fruitvale Norris Park, where he was arrested, according to newly released court documents.