The CSF Foundation will be hosting a food drive on May 6 in partnership CAPK to address food insecurity in Bakersfield.

In honor of Mother’s Day, people can come to their distribution location at 3811 Mt. Vernon Ave., across from BC Stadium, to pick up supplies. The event starts at 9 a.m. until supplies last.

The event is supposed to directly address the rising cost of goods and the cost of inflation affecting Kern County families.

The CSF Foundation in a medical nonprofit organization that serves underserved, uninsured, and low-income individuals who lack access to affordable healthcare. They help these individuals access doctors, specialists, and services for their medical needs for free or at a low-cost. They also provide community resources and referrals.