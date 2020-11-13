CSF Foundation announces 3rd annual ‘Sharing the Hope’ health fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation announced its third annual “Sharing the Hope” health fair on Friday. Due to COVID-19, the fair will be held in a virtual format this year.
The health fair will take place Wednesday, Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 4. During the health fair, individuals will have the opportunity to access preventive exams and free medical studies. The free exams are scheduled as follows:
Wednesday, Dec. 2
– Mammograms
– Gallbladder ultrasound
– Kidney ultrasound
Thursday, Dec. 3
– Thyroid ultrasound
– Complete blood count
– Heart rhythm ultrasound
– Mammograms
Friday, Dec. 4
– Pelvic ultrasound
– Prostate ultrasound
– Pregnancy test
– Bilateral breast ultrasound
The health fair will also offer educational material from doctors and specialists as well as a food giveaway. Online registrations begin Dec. 1 at www.csfvirtualevents.org. Those interested in participating can also call 333-5746.