Crumbl Cookies to open this spring in Shops at River Walk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A company that offers fresh-baked cookies straight to your door is opening its first store in California right here in Bakersfield.

Crumbl Cookies is expected to open this spring at 10430 Stockdale Hwy., in the Shops at River Walk. The spot had previously been occupied by Stella Laguna Beach. The company says it plans to open the location in May or early June.

Crumbl has 71 stores in 11 states, with the closest being Nevada and Arizona. The menu changes every week as part of a featured rotation. If you check the website now, you can see ultimate peanut butter cookies with peanut butter filling and the “waffle” cookie topped with butter cream and syrup.

According to the Crumbl website, the base price for a box of four cookies is $10. The Party Box, which comes with 12 cookies, costs $25. People who come into the store can get single cookies that cost up to $3 each.



Courtesy of Crumbl Cookies