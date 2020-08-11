Crumbl Cookies to open Friday in Shops at River Walk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new bakery, Crumbl Cookies, is opening at the Shops at River Walk on Friday. Crumbl offers fresh-baked cookies and ice cream straight to your door. You can also get your sweet treats by curbside pickup. Crumbl Cookies is an open bakery where you can watch employees work.

Crumbl says chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies are always available to order, but its specialty flavors change every week. Their menu offers four different specialty flavors to enjoy.





Courtesy: Crumbl Cookies

According to the Crumbl website, the base price for a box of four cookies is $10. The Party Box, which comes with 12 cookies, costs $25. People who come into the store can get single cookies that cost up to $3 each.

Crumbl Cookies will open Friday, Aug. 14 at 8 a.m. It will be located next to Eureka! at 10430 Stockdale Hwy., in the Shops at River Walk.