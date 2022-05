BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new Crumbl cookies is coming to southwest Bakersfield.

Crumbl offers fresh-baked cookies and ice cream straight to your door, or by curbside pickup.

The bakery sells the usual staples like chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies, but it also has a specialty flavors that change every week. The new location is set to open on Gosford and Harris Roads sometime in June.

