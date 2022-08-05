BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those longing for mint brownie or strawberry ice cream bar cookies are in luck — Crumbl Cookies is opening its second Bakersfield location on Friday, Aug. 12.

The new store in the Gosford Village Shopping Mall is locally owned and operated by Patrick and Katie Moradkhani and will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, according to a news release.

The grand opening menu will feature six of the more than 200 rotating flavors the chain offers, with each week’s flavors announced Sundays on social media.

Starting Aug. 17, the Gosford location will offer delivery, curbside pickup and nationwide shipping through the Crumbl app and at Crumbl.com.

The Moradkhanis also own the Crumbl on Stockdale Highway and more than 120 jobs will be supported between the two locations.