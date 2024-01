BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Crumbl Cookies in Delano closed its doors in Dec. 2023, just over one year of being in business.

Crumbl Cookies officials told 17 News the last day of operation was Dec. 23.

Officials say Crumbl Cookies operates as a “franchise model business” and allows entrepreneurs to run their own stores.

Franchise owners can close their stores due to personal reasons.