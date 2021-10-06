Cruizin’ 4 Charity event to close streets in Downtown Bakersfield this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Muscle cars and vintage vehicles are set to take over the streets of Bakersfield this week for the fourth annual Cruizin 4 Charity event.

It’s happening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at multiple locations across town. Money from tickets and donations will go to six local charities, including The Mission at Kern County, Wounded Heroes Fund, and more.

If you were registered for last year’s event that was canceled due to the pandemic, organizers say that registration has carried over to this year’s event. On-site registration will be available before the start of the show.

To see the full schedule and for more information, visit cruizin4charity.com.