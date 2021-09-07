Cruise-in car show happening at Outlets at Tejon on Sept. 18

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cruise-in car show celebration will be held on Sept. 18 at the Outlets at Tejon to raise funds for the Kern County charity League of Dreams.

The Unity of the Commuity event is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the south parking lot near the solar panels. The event is free and open to the public. Car enthusiasts from a variety of cities and car clubs will be participating. The family-friendly event will also feature unique car displays, food vendors, awards, raffles and more. Food vendors participating include Pita Paradise, Gonzales Tacos, Get it Twisted and Ricositas Sweets.

To enter your vehicle in the show, with a chance to take home a trophy and gift card, register here.