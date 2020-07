BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local car clubs want to raise money for the family of Patricia Alatorre this weekend.

Organizers are hosting a cruise through Bakersfield on Sunday, July 12. Patricia Alatorre — or “Patty” as her friends knew her — was a fan of cars. They say they will collect donations for the family at Mesa Marin Balpark beginning at 6 p.m.

The cruise will start at 7:30 p.m. with drivers heading to the vigil on the corner of Granite Peak and Crescent Ridge streets.