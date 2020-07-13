‘Cruise For Patty’ raises money for family of slain Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a large turnout for a local teen, whose life was tragically cut short earlier this month. Drivers from local car clubs participated in the “Cruise For Patty” — 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre.

Several hundred people came out in full force to raise mone in support the Alatorre family.

Hundreds of drivers met at the Mesa Marin Sports Complex for the “Cruise For Patty” as she was known. At 7:30 p.m. they drove to the 13-year-old’s memorial in Southwest Bakersfield at Granite Peak and Crescent Ridge streets.

Patricia Alatorre was reported missing on July 1. Investigators believe Alatorre was kidnapped and murdered by Armando Cruz, 24. He is accused of driving from Inglewood to Bakersfield to the teen after connecting on social media.

Cruz pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.