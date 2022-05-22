BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly a year after a new elementary school opened in south Bakersfield, kids finally have a safe way to get to campus.

Many kids attending Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary took their chances jogging and running across the four-lane South MLK Boulevard to get to campus because the walk to the nearest crossing was too far.

After stories from 17 News highlighting the problem, and dozens of complaints by parents and community members, the county prioritized construction and it is now underway.

A dedicated crossing guard was out Friday morning helping kids cross the dangerous roadway. A four-way stop is going up at the intersection too, with stop signs equipped with flashing red lights.