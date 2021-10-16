Crosley Car Club highlights historic US-made vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 80 years ago, the world was introduced to Crosleys — automobiles manufactured by the Crosley Corporation from 1939 to 1955.

Twenty to 30 of those classic Crosleys make the West Coast Crosley Car Club. They hit the road Saturday making a pitstop in Downtown Bakersfield.

One man has several Crosleys in his collection, including one that took him a little over a year to build.

Crosley based in Cincinnati made sedans, trucks, sports cars and even a precursor to the SUV.

