Crosley Car Club highlights historic US-made vehicles

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 80 years ago, the world was introduced to Crosleys — automobiles manufactured by the Crosley Corporation from 1939 to 1955.

Twenty to 30 of those classic Crosleys make the West Coast Crosley Car Club. They hit the road Saturday making a pitstop in Downtown Bakersfield.

One man has several Crosleys in his collection, including one that took him a little over a year to build.

Crosley based in Cincinnati made sedans, trucks, sports cars and even a precursor to the SUV.

17’s Robert Price will have a full story on the unique, historic cars on a special edition of 17 News following Sunday Night Football.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News