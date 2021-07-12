Critters Without Litters announces changes to spay, neuter program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Critters Without Litters is changing the way they operate their spay and neuter program in order to reunite pets with their owners more quickly.

The nonprofit says beginning Sept. 6, the new hours for the program will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Thursday. Pets will also check in earlier and be sent home the same day, change pet owners have requested for some time. The nonprofit says surgeries that have been scheduled for Fridays will be moved to a new date from Monday through Thursday. Prices for services will also be increasing.

Critters Without Litters is located at 4300 Stine Road, Suite 720.