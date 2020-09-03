Criminal defense bar pushes back after District Attorney’s office denounces Kern County judge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The criminal defense bar is pushing back after the District Attorney’s office said it had no confidence in a Kern County judge. Last week, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer denounced Superior Court Judge Michael E. Dellostritto as biased, noting the office has no confidence in his handling of future criminal cases.

The announcement came after Dellostritto struck firearms enhancements in the sentencing of a man who shot and seriously wounded another man in East Bakersfield.

The District Attorney’s office argued the shooter could have received 32 years to life in prison, but with the enhancements struck, he instead got a prison term of 18 years and six months. The President of the Kern Criminal Defense Bar Elliot Magnus said on Wednesday the District Attorney’s office should have challenged the ruling privately, and should never have done so publicly.

“All the attorneys I’ve spoken to are very upset with how this was handled,” said Magnus. “Again, we have no issue with exercising challenges on judges, or even inner-office memo on judges, I think that’s a good thing, and happened in other counties. We have no issue with that. It’s running to the media to try to argue their case and try to discredit Judge Dellostritto where we have the issue,” he said. “The faith in the judicial system takes a hit, and that’s dangerous for everyone.”

17 News reached out to the District Attorney’s office and was told Zimmer stands by her decision.