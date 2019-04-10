Crime Victims Rights March 2019 raises awareness of unsolved murders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - For national crime victims' rights week, members of the community marched in remembrance of their loved ones--and to raise awareness of unsolved murder cases.

This is the seventh year the Kern County District Attorney's office has put on the event. The community marched from the Liberty Bell to Mill Creek Park.

"It's our town, it's our community, and it happens in every walk of life," said Cheryl Holsonbake, the mother of Michah Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3.

However, the harsh reality, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said, "approximately half of all homicides committed in our county are unsolved."

"To be out here and see so many families that are still just devastated by not finding any justice at all in ten, 20, 30 years," said the family of Jack Perrigo.

The family of Simon Prieto, a man killed in Lamont last year, had a message for the DA's office and local law enforcement: "try to push forward no matter how old they are, how young they are, how long they've been dead--just keep pushing forward and work as hard as (you) can just to try to get justice."

Another big mission of the event was to encourage the community to use the secret witness hotline for anonymous tips in ongoing investigations. That number is 322-4040.

BPD Sergeant Ted King noted, "information that the community provides is essential to our investigation, so we can't do it without them, the information from the community."