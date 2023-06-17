BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emergency crews are working to get at least one person out of a vehicle that rolled off the road at the mouth of the canyon along Highway 178 Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 3:45 p.m. near the power station along Highway 178, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The vehicle rolled off the road and landed on rocks off the roadway, the incident page said. Eastbound lanes are open, but traffic is being alternated using one lane. Expect delays.

Neither the cause of the crash or extent of injuries was immediately known.