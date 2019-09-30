Crews to clean up human feces in downtown Bakersfield and Old Town Kern starting today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beginning today, a private cleaning service will remove human feces from sidewalks, storefronts and open spaces in downtown Bakersfield and Old Town Kern.

The service is available for calls for cleanup between 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to a city news release. Crews will only remove human excrement, no other human waste, biohazard materials or trash.

To report feces in the crew’s designated areas, call or text 661-319-0000. Include the address, business name or major cross streets.

A map defining the cleanup areas has been released by the city.

