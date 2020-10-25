Crews to begin upgrading lights at city-owned facilities Monday as part of new energy project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Monday, crews will begin a project to upgrade more than 2,000 lights at city parks and other facilities.

The city said Advanced Lighting Services will be upgrading light fixtures at the Park at River Walk, the 18th and Eye streets parking garage and the underground parking garage at City Hall North to energy-efficient LED as part of the first phase of a new energy project.

The city said the second phase will consist of an additional 12 facilities. It has not been disclosed at this time when Phase 2 would begin or how long each phase would take to complete.

The city said the project is expected to save the city more than $100,000 in annual energy costs and improve lighting at each location.