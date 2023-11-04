KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Search and Rescue crews pulled an all-nighter to rescue a stranded hiker beginning on Friday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said on Friday, Nov. 3 at approximately 9 p.m., Search and Rescue was called out to assist a stranded hiker in the Kern Valley area near Cannel Trail, east of Kernville.

Crews from Kern Valley SAR and KCSO China Lake Mountain Rescue Group pulled an all-nighter for the rescue, constructing a system of ropes and scaling a solid rock face in the dark to get to the hiker, according to KCSO.

SAR made contact with the hiker at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday morning, and gave him water and food, KCSO said. No injuries were reported.