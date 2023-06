BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were rescued from the fast-moving Kern River at Hart Park on Friday evening.

Rescue crews were called to at around 5:30 p.m. to Hart Park near River and Bison roads.

It appeared two people were hanging on to trees. Rescue crews spent about an hour trying to get the two people out of the water.

17 News has a crew at the scene and is working on getting updates.

