Crews in process of demolishing former Sinaloa restaurant building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews are in the process today of demolishing the former Sinaloa Mexican Restaurant building.

The restaurant served downtown Bakersfield for 62 years before closing in 2019. The same building, located on P Street between 20th and 21st streets, also served as the site of Bakersfield’s first orphanage, which opened in 1909.

The owner of the site, Sage Equities, is tearing down the building to make room for a three-story, four-unit residential community called 918 at Eastchester on the site. The company said it expects construction to begin later this year and completed in early 2022.

“This development is proof that we can accomplish great things as a community when we work together with a shared vision. Thanks to a varied group of local investors, 918 at Eastchester will build on the success of pioneering projects that came before, such as 17th Place Townhomes,” said Sage Equities Owners Anna and Austin Smith. “Many more people want to experience an active urban lifestyle in Bakersfield, and we look forward to continuing to fill the need for more luxury housing in the heart of our city.”

While Sage Equities said it was not feasible to move the former Sinaloa building due to its age and lack of structural integrity, it donated a few items that remained to the Kern County Museum, including a metal portico structure leading to the east-side entrance and childrens’ handprints in concrete outside of the south entrance.

Sage Equities said it will also be preserving and incorporating an early stone entry gate located in 21st Street into the project’s design. An original neon Sinaloa sign is now being restored so that it can be safely displayed at the museum.