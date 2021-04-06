Crews break ground on new Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Crews broke ground Tuesday on the new Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville.

The Tule River Indian Tribe received approval in December from the Department of Interior to move the casino from its current location on the Tule River Indian Reservation to a 40-acre plot of land in Porterville.

Construction is expected to create around 400 jobs, while the casino is expected to have about 300 full- and part-time positions.

The project includes a hotel, event center and convention space, sports bar, restaurant, buffet and food court and entertainment lounge.