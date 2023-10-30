BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews from the Kern County Fire Department fought their way through a massive blaze in east Bakersfield on Sunday morning.

According to KCFD, a metal commercial building on Washington Street was engulfed in flames, with a caller reporting to have heard an explosion.

KCFD said that when crews arrived on scene, they were faced with an exterior fire. The fire was burning between two large warehouses, with one warehouse exposed to the fire, so firefighters prioritized making access into exposed warehouse.

Upon making access to the exposed warehouse, crews say they found similar materials on fire compared to what was outside– retail items on pallets involving lots of cardboard.

Crews said the fire took approximately three hours to extinguish, and the cause is unknown. There was no one inside the building, and no injuries were reported.